Long haul hell: Truck crashes on the rise

THE latest statistics from the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics paint a bleak picture for trucks on NSW roads.

An 86 per cent increase in truck-related deaths in 2017 corresponded with an alarming amount of truck crashes in our region.

January 6, 2017: A B-Double crashed and rolled onto its side, when failing to negotiate a left hand turn. The truck spilled oil and diesel onto the road and surrounding land.

March 16, 2017: Multi-vehicle crash involving two cars and a truck at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and River St, on the southern outskirts of Ulmarra.

May 23, 2017: A car collided with a truck in a Pacific Highway roadworks zone at the intersection at Grays Rd, Halfway Creek, which led to 600 litres of diesel fuel to be spilled.

May 25, 2017: A truck crashed into a wall at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Cameron St near Maclean at around 4.30am.

May 26, 2017: A truck crashed into a table drain in a roadworks zone, north of Centenary Drive near Swan Creek.

July 17, 2017: A truck flipped over causing significant damage to the Summerland Way, closing the highway in both directions. The incident occurred between Red Lane and Trenayr Rd at Koolkhan.

November 10, 2017: A truck carrying tomato sauce plunged off the Pacific Highway on the outskirts of South Grafton.

November 17, 2017: A truck carrying chickens rolled over on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah, after losing control. The driver had no serious injuries, however alive and dead chickens were scattered all over the road.

January 2, 2018: A collision between two trucks caused the Pacific Highway to be shut for about an hour in Ulmarra. This occurred when a northbound truck collided with another truck heading south, while attempting a left-hand bend.