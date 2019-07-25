Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man treated by paramedics after motorcycle crash as motorists face long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound. Picture: generic, QAS Ambulance.
Man treated by paramedics after motorcycle crash as motorists face long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound. Picture: generic, QAS Ambulance.
News

Long delays on Brisbane motorway after crash

by Nicole Pierre
25th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS are warned to expect long delays following a peak-hour crash on a motorway in Brisbane's south this morning.

Paramedics were called to a male patient after a motorcycle crash on the Logan Motorway (M6) eastbound in Berrinba at 8.19am Thursday.

The male patient is being treated on scene.

Motorists can expect long delays with cars travelling in reduced lanes.

"They're down to one lane on the motorway. Given the time, there's going to be delays," a Queensland Police spokesman said.

Long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound after a motorcycle crash after 8am Thursday. Picture: Google Maps
Long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound after a motorcycle crash after 8am Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

At 9.06am, there was slow traffic from the intersection at Third Avenue in Marsden and up to Drewvale.

More Stories

brisbane motorway crash traffic delays

Top Stories

    'It's a tremendous ride': Pisasale's final message to city

    premium_icon 'It's a tremendous ride': Pisasale's final message to city

    Politics Paul Pisasale was found guilty of extortion after 13 years as the region's high-flying mayor.

    • 25th Jul 2019 8:51 AM
    FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    One person hospitalised in two accidents overnight

    premium_icon One person hospitalised in two accidents overnight

    News Paramedics assessed three people overnight.

    Mum's want for racial harmony inspires book

    premium_icon Mum's want for racial harmony inspires book

    Books Understanding key to enjoying cultural differences.