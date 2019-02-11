Menu
Long delays in wake of five-vehicle crash

by Cloe Read
11th Feb 2019 6:10 PM

MOTORISTS are advised to expect lengthy delays after a five vehicle crash south of Brisbane.

The multi vehicle crash happened on Ipswich Rd and Harcourt Rd in Darra, near the off ramp of the Ipswich Motorway.

Queensland Ambulance said only one female believed to be aged in her 50s to 60s was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with chest pain while the other people involved declined transport to hospital.

About 5.15pm, police said there was a tow truck removing the five vehicles from the area but there would be large delays.

