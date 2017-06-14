London fire: Screams heard inside amid fears of collapse

SHOCKED residents say the London tower inferno resembles "hell on earth" as reports emerge of people trapped by the flames.

"Haunting screams" could be heard from the 27-storey Grenfell Tower as hundreds of frantic firefighters battling the blaze that has engulfed the entire building.

A "collapse zone" has been established around the building amid fears the building could fall at any moment. Debris has been seen crashing to the ground for more than an hour.

One man could be seen waving a blanket from the window, while other people were reportedly visible inside, The Guardian reported.

"There was a woman with a child. I saw her waving maybe 30 mins ago," a witness said. "She said I've got a child ... I saw them spraying her window."

Another devastating account from an eyewitness said a burning man had been seen falling.

Hadil Alamily told The Guardian she saw the man flashing a light in an SOS pattern.

"He was screaming help, help, help but no one helped. He dashed a mattress out of the window. He was literally on fire and jumped."



Smoke and flames rise from building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London. The fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building. AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Dana Ali, 30, told The Sun that her parents Maria, 51, and Khalid, 61 were trapped in their flat on the tenth floor of the building.

"They said they're in their living room, they're closing all the doors, they can't get out. They opened the main door and saw black smoke," she said after speaking to them on the phone.

"They couldn't see anything so they closed the door back. And now I'm trying to call and they're not answering."

Khalid Sarang, 23, lives in neighbouring block and said the scene was like "hell on earth".

"There is a family of four trapped up there now screaming.The first thing I heard were the screams and I came running out.

"It's like hell on earth."



Shocked onlookers filmed the blaze as it tore through Grenfell Tower, a residential block in north London, with some witnesses reporting "screaming from inside".

The reports are all unconfirmed by authorities - who have only confirmed a number of injuries - but no deaths or even if anyone is trapped.

However, journalists at the scene report firefighters could be heard urging people not to panic and cover their mouths with wet towels to get out - and not just wait for rescuers. They were also being asked to shine torches or their mobile phones to help guide rescuers.

As dawn breaks in London the scale of the devastation is becoming clear. Parts of the fire appear to have been extinguished, but flames can still be seen on many floors.

At least 200 firefighters in 40 engines are battling the blaze. The London Ambulance service has 20 crews at the fire, according to the assistant director of operations Stuart Crighton.

A woman who lives across the road from the burning tower, Celeste Thomas, has tweeted she can see debris falling and hear loud "cracking" noises from inside.

Ms Thomas said a man next to her was on the phone and trying to help someone get out of the inferno, "talking them through step by step".

The smoke was getting thicker by the second and she and other residents were being pushed back as the cordon was increased.

One narrow road in and one narrow road out to the building was making it hard for engines to get in.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said a major incident had been declared.



In terrifying scenes in the British capital, police are pushing people back from the area for fear the building will collapse. Debris has already started to fall from the tower.

Unconfirmed reports suggest there are families still trapped inside, while other unconfirmed reports said some desperate residents were trying to escape from the building by fashioning ropes from sheets.



#GrenfellTower blaze in Notting Hill right now please pray that everybody inside is safe pic.twitter.com/9gKGjbIYN8 — Notting Hill Ham (@fromnottinghill) June 14, 2017

The fire started at the top of the 24 storey building, which started on Latimer Road at around 1.16am. At least 200 people live there.

The block, which is located beside Kensington Aldridge Academy school, is managed by the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) on behalf of the Council and contains 120 homes. It was built in 1974.

A blog late last year by occupants of the tower warned only a catastrophic fire in the tower would "bring an end to the dangerous living conditions" of tenants and leaseholders.

"Unfortunately, the Grenfell Action Group have reached the conclusion that only an incident that results in serious loss of life of KCTMO residents will allow the external scrutiny to occur that will shine a light on the practices that characterise the malign governance of this non-functioning organisation."

George Clarke, the presenter of Channel 4 TV programme Amazing Spaces, told the BBC's Radio 5 Live: "I'm getting covered in ash, that's how bad it is.

"I'm 100 metres away and I'm absolutely covered in ash.

"It's so heartbreaking, I've seen someone flashing their torches at the top level and they obviously can't get out."

The large scale works at the block included the installation of insulated exterior cladding, new double glazed windows and a new communal heating system.

A new communal entrance has been created and there are new facilities for returning tenants, Grenfell Under 3s Nursery and Dale Youth Amateur Boxing Club.

Terrified residents were evacuated from the surrounding streets and smoke could be seen from miles around.

Police have put up a cordon as firefighters battle to bring the blaze under control.

Met Police confirmed at least two people have been treated for smoke inhalation but are yet to confirm any more casualties.

A spokesman added: "Police were called at 1.16am on Wednesday, 14 June to reports of a large fire at a block of flats in the Lancaster West Estate, W11.

"Officers, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service are currently at the scene.

"An evacuation process is under way.

"At this stage we are aware of two people being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

"Cordons are in place and it is advised that the estate and surrounding area is avoided."

