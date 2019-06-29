London Bridge terrorist’s family slammed by Coroner

The coroner who investigated the killing of eight people including two Australians in the London Bridge terror attack says the family of the ringleader should have reported him over his extremist views and behaviour.

The marathon inquest came to an end in London's Central Criminal Court overnight after hearing evidence from 58 witnesses and 23 written statements.

South Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, 28, and Brisbane au pair Sara Zelenak, 21, were stabbed to death in the attack on June 3, 2017.

Six others were also killed and a further 48 people were injured.

Family and friends line this street in Loxton, South Australia, to lay her to rest. Picture: Mike Burton



Chief coroner Mark Lucraft, QC, last night said he did not believe police missed the chance to prevent the attack despite the ring leader Khuram Butt, 27, being under investigation by MI5 for two years' prior.

The other terrorists, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, were not investigated in the lead up to the attack.

"I am not persuaded that investigative opportunities were lost which could realistically have saved the lives of those who died," he said.

Sara Zelenak left Australia to work as an au pair in the UK and Europe. Picture: Facebook



Mr Lucraft did however criticise Butt's family for not reporting him to authorities, despite being aware of his "extremist views and behaviour".

Butt's widow, Zahrah Rehman, previously told the court she knew her husband was associating with radical preacher Anjem Choudary, but said he "never showed any signs" he would commit an act of terror.

In his determination of Ms Zelenak's death, Mr Lucraft said the stab wound which killed her was "not survivable" and she was unlawfully killed.

Ms Zelenak was stabbed to death just after the attackers crashed a rental van into the barriers above the Borough Market.

Minutes prior they had mowed down pedestrians on the bridge including French national Xavier Thomas, 45, who was pushed into the Thames and Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, who was dragged under the vehicle.

Mr Lucraft further determined Kirsty Boden's injuries were also not survivable and noted she wasn't officially declared dead by a paramedic until three hours after she sustained the injuries.

A second inquest into the attackers will begin on Monday before a jury.

It was expected to run for three weeks.