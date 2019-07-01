Menu
Logies snub for ratings winners

by Briana Domjen for Sydney Confidential
1st Jul 2019 12:00 AM

MAFS was the highest rating reality TV program of the year, but the Logies didn't do much to celebrate or reward its cast members last night.

Not only did the cast and crew miss out on the Most Popular Reality Series gong, which went to MasterChef, there was no room for its talent inside the venue.

While the select cast members who were invited to walk the ruby rug got their red carpet moment, all of them were forced to watch the Channel Nine broadcast from outside the official room.

MAFS contestant Elizabeth drinking alone at The Star during the Logies. Picture: Supplied
Confidential spotted Jules Robinson sitting hunched over and annoyed when forced to sit - not even on a chair but a bench - in the media room of The Star, Gold Coast.

Noticeably absentee was the woman Kalafitidis threw a glass of wine on, Cyrell Paule - AKA Cyclone Cyril.

To make matters worse, Gold Logie winner Tom Gleeson used the program to have a dig at "easy target" Karl Stefanovic.

"Congratulations to Married At First Sight by the way for their monster ratings. Give them a huge round of applause," Gleeson said in his opening speech.

"Channel Nine were happy to cash in on your ratings by showing off your tacky weddings and then fired Karl Stefanovic for having one!"

