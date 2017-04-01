28°
Mum and bubs rescued, two men missing in floodwaters

Thomas Chamberlin, Jeremy Pierce and AAP, The Courier-Mail | 1st Apr 2017 10:08 AM Updated: 11:57 AM
The flooded Beenleigh train station on Friday March 31.
Ric Frearson

UPDATE: EMERGENCY teams were this morning working to rescue three women and two babies in southeast Queensland as parts of Logan brace for a fresh wave of flooding.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said they were working with the swift water rescue team to bring the five in Waterford West to safety.

It comes as police said they hold serious concerns for four people missing in the state's southeast following this week's severe weather. Two of the men disappeared in flood-hit areas during the event.

David Heidemann, 50, was last seen around 8pm Thursday leaving an address on Mondure Wheatlands Road, Mondure. Nelson Raebel, 77, from Eagleby, was last seen about 4.30pm near Eagleby Rd on Friday.

EARLIER: HUNDREDS of southeast Queensland residents are today cut off from their homes or sticking it out in flood-damaged properties after ex-Cyclone Debbie's last hurrah caused major flooding and evacuations.

People in Beenleigh, Logan and on the Gold Coast's north fled to higher ground early yesterday after warnings the Albert and Logan rivers could reach record levels.

As the clean-up begins in one part of Logan this morning, other parts are bracing for a fresh wave of flooding.

The Logan River is expected to peak at about 10.5 metres at Waterford West around 2pm today, in what mayor Luke Smith says will be the biggest flood in the area in more than 40 years.

"That's higher than we saw in 2013 and 2011 and it's getting very very close to that 1974 mark," he told ABC Radio.

Elsewhere in the city the clean-up operation is underway, following record flooding in the Albert River at Beenleigh on Friday.

A group of men stranded on a roof at Eagleby, near Beenleigh.
Nigel Hallett

"We've got two situations going on in the city, where in one area we're looking to see what we need to do and what the damage is and in the second area we're still waiting for the Logan river to peak at Waterford," he said.

The iconic Yatala Pie Shop and the Beenleigh train station went under as Mr Smith warned the Albert River was in an "unprecedented state".

"We've never seen this kind of inundation we've had right now in the Albert River catchment," he said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the height of floodwaters at Beenleigh, where the local train station was swamped, were unlike anything seen before.

The upper reaches of the Albert River spilt on to flood plains stretching from Logan to Beaudesert, cutting off roads and turning communities in to virtual islands.

The Logan River was almost at its predicted peak a day early and 211 houses were expected to flood, with a total of 323 properties affected.

Residents in parts of Alberton, Staplyton, Woongoolba, Gilberton and Steiglitz were told to leave their homes, with evacuation centres set up at Beenleigh and Logan.

Queensland fire and rescue chief Katarina Carroll said almost 1300 calls for help came in overnight as the southeast region dealt with the deluge of rain within 24 hours.

There were another 108 water-related rescues as people clambered on to roofs to escape rising waters after people continued to drive or play in flooded areas.

Last night about 46,000 people remained without power in the southeast, although this number was reduced to 22,500 by 7am today. Scenic Rim residents have been asked to ration water, with four water treatment plants offline.

