Logan Mwy users lose licences, thousands of dollars over fees

MOTORISTS on the Logan Motorway are losing their licences and forking out thousands of dollars after disputing unexplained and excessive fees, says leading consumer advocate Michael Fraser.

Mr Fraser, who investigated 7-Eleven and took his story to Fairfax Media and Four Corners, has also been investigating and writing about tolling and Transurban Queensland, which operates and manages the Logan Motorway.

Mr Fraser noted an article in the QT which highlighted how Deputy Mayor Paul Tully, with the support of residents, was ramping up a campaign to get the toll on the motorway abolished.

Mr Fraser, who backs Cr Tully's call, said there were other issues at play that needed a public airing, including the grief many commuters who have approached him have experienced after they say they have been incorrectly billed by Transurban.

"We've received 336 complaints on the Logan Motorway in the 21 months since we started gathering the data," Mr Fraser said.

"Out of those surveyed that had the issues with unexplained and excessive fees, 28% lost their licence as a result and 10% had debts between $5000 and $10,000. This is not to do with the tolls. The fees are to do with incorrect video matching fees, administration fees and other infringements. The commuters don't know what is happening to them.

"Some are being penalised for faulty e-tags. I have been with people where it has appeared to work normally and then they are given a video matching fee saying the tag didn't work."

"A whistleblower has told us that unless anything is contested very strongly they will fight you and deny you compensation."

A Transurban Queensland spokesperson disputed Mr Fraser's claims

"Transurban Queensland has not experienced any increase in customer enquiries or complaints about their tags," the spokesperson said.

" In Queensland, there are more than two million active tags in customers' vehicles and outside of batteries going flat, they rarely, if ever, fail. If a customer believes they have been incorrectly charged for travel on the go via network they should contact us immediately on 13 33 31 to have the matter investigated and resolved."

Mr Fraser also said the state government "has not a clue" what its own system was.

"Curtis Pitt said in parliament, in answer to a question by Jo-An Miller on fee gouging, that private companies set the tolling prices," he said.

"But the fact is that they are set by the state."

While Transurban collects the toll revenues, Mr Fraser said "the government gazettes the fees and charges and stipulates the rules Transurban operate under".

Mr Fraser also responded to a comment by a Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson that tolling also provides for further upgrades like the recently announced $512 million Logan Motorway Enhancement Project (LEP), and that without tolls "taxes may have had to be increased or introduced to fund infrastructure provision, maintenance and operation".

"But the federal and state government are paying for the Gateway upgrade north at $1.143 billion, and the Logan Motorway is being paid for by Transurban for $512 million," Mr Fraser said.

"But they are upping the truck (toll) costs on both the Logan and Gateway motorways despite the fact that the Gateway is being paid for by state and federal governments.

"The State Government in the joint press release they did with Transurban (on the LEP upgrade) said that toll prices are yet to be determined in 2019, but they are also saying that they will be three times as much for trucks as cars. So then they can turn around later and change it for the motorists as well."

Mr Fraser said that at the moment tolls for a class four vehicle - ie truck - were 2.65 times as much for a class two vehicle, or a car.

"But when the toll road is completed it will be three times as much plus 2.5%," he said.

"Because they are saying it is not in stone it could become whatever they want."

Mr Fraser said that Transurban had said in its ASX report of 2016 that the Logan Motorway would cost an estimated $450 million, but a few months later that has risen to $512 million.

"That extra $62 million cost will be ultimately passed on to consumers through the toll rises for trucks," he said. "This is before the project has even started so it is not as though the budget has blown out."

A Transurban Queensland spokesperson said the trucking industry had not raised issues.

"The final concept design (of the LEP) included significant scope and design enhancements which were welcomed by the community and the Queensland trucking industry," the spokesperson said.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads did not wish to comment.