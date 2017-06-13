Logan fire support network offers help to community

WHEN families lose everything due to a blaze, Louie Naumovski from the Logan House Fire Support Network is there to offer his assistance to help them get back on their feet.

Experiencing a fire is a very difficult and traumatic time for anyone, especially if there is a fatality, but rest assured Mr Naumovski will be there to help you every step of the way.

"We get notified by the Queensland Ambulance Service of a house fire. Then we arrive on scene and we get a quick debrief from the emergency services," he said.

"We then advise people of the next steps of what needs to be done.

"It is twofold. If they are uninsured, we will provide emergency accommodation if they have got no family or friends nearby.

"We always want these people to be with their family or friends rather than them being on their own after the shock of a fire. But if they don't have anyone, we will provide a couple of nights in emergency accommodation just to get them off the street and to make sure they have a roof over their head.

"We will also help out with clothing and food and then we will assist in finding another house for them.

"Once they have found a new premise, with the help of the community we supply them with good quality second hand furniture. It is the bare essentials they need to get on with life, such as a fridge, a washing machine, dining table, beds and plus all their cooking utensils so they can eat.

"If they are insured, we help them activate their insurance.

"So we are there to offer them comfort in that ungodly hour where they are just in shock on the side of the road, not knowing what to do next. People don't know what to do afterwards when they lose everything. Just to have that comfort and reassurance that everything is going to be ok is a big help to them to get over the shock."

Sadly, not everyone makes it out of a engulfed building.

"In the sad case of a fatality, we will assist with the funeral arrangements. We will pay for the funeral arrangements to farewell their loved ones."

The Logan House Fire Support Network is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are the only organisation of its kind in Australia.

For more information about their services log onto loganhousefiresupportnet work.com.