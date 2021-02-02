Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Calliope truck rollover. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
Calliope truck rollover. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Log truck driver entrapped for hours after rollover

Vanessa Jarrett
2nd Feb 2021 10:25 AM | Updated: 11:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 10.30AM: A truck driver aged in their mid-20s has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition after a severe rollover near Calliope on Tuesday morning.

The driver of a large haulage truck carrying timber logs overturned on the Gladstone Monto Rd, south of Calliope, leaving him entrapped for several hours.

Emergency services on scene on Gladstone Monto Rd on February 2. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
Emergency services on scene on Gladstone Monto Rd on February 2. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was taked just after 5.30am and the crew assisted the first responder already on scene.

The driver suffered serious head and lower limb injuries and was stabilised at the scene.

 

The driver was entrapped in the truck for several hours.Photo: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
The driver was entrapped in the truck for several hours.Photo: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

 

 

INITIAL, 7AM: The rescue helicopter has been called to assist at a truck rollover at Calliope.

Queensland Ambulance Service has reported a male patient is entrapped with facial and chest injuries.

Emergency services are at the scene on the Gladstone Monto Rd.

The incident was called in at 5.12am on Tuesday morning.

The rescue helicopter is en route to the scene.

calliope calliope crash racq capricorn rescue racq capricorn rescue helicopter truck rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Ipswich

        Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Ipswich

        Weather Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely

        Animal welfare duo ‘too busy’ for court proceedings

        Premium Content Animal welfare duo ‘too busy’ for court proceedings

        Pets & Animals A Lockyer Waters mum-and-daughter duo have told the court they are too busy, and...

        IN COURT: Full names of 115 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 115 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day

        Elite schools board member slammed for ‘inappropriate’ posts

        Premium Content Elite schools board member slammed for ‘inappropriate’ posts

        News The board member made a Facebook page about her stolen car