Lockyer/Ipswich’s valuable lesson in discipline

Brisbane skipper John Stackpoole cops a ball in the ribs during the latest over-60’s match against Lockyer/Ipswich.

Brisbane skipper John Stackpoole cops a ball in the ribs during the latest over-60’s match against Lockyer/Ipswich.

By Mike Nowlan

EXPERIENCE was the decisive factor in Brisbane’s latest Over 60’s Division 2 cricket match against Lockyer/Ipswich at Cahill Park.

Sent in to bat on a slow wicket, Brisbane made 145 all out, despite losing a wicket second ball when Jan Pettersson snapped up a sharp return catch.

The home side were always well ahead of the required scoring rate but were bundled out for 77 in 23 overs.

Brisbane skipper John Stackpoole set the tone for the innings with a cautious 14 off 42 balls

in partnership with an unusually patient Ron Faulks, who put 22 runs together off 46 balls.

Together, they got the visitors to the first break with 41 runs on the board.

With the retirement of these two batsmen, Terry Seach continued the grafting pattern, scoring 18 off 41 balls.

All batsmen were slow in their run scoring. Number 10 Bob Ford made an almost “breezy” 26 off 40 balls. Ross Towner contributed 17 not out off 37 balls to assist Brisbane to a defendable total, which was boosted by 30 sundries.

Six of the eight bowlers got wickets.

Jeff Evans, with 2/10 was the best.

Chasing 145 on Cahill Park this season has been relatively easy, but this pitch was slow and

batsmen needed to play straight and work for their runs.

The experience and patience that Brisbane applied to their batting was not replicated by many of the home team.

Brisbane opening bowler Ross Towner went for nine runs off his first four deliveries and thought that he was in for a tough day. However, patience and straight bowling paid off

when Pettersson could not hit three consecutive fours, getting bowled instead.

Only Brad Hines, with 17 off 16 balls before holing out, and Ian Kimlin, who replicated the Brisbane style with 18 off 40 balls, got to double figures.

Brisbane conceded only seven sundries in the innings.

In his previous match, Towner had taken 5/11. His return in this match was 6/18.

He said that when batsmen go after you, patience and a full length are very important.

Towner also used the easterly breeze well, swinging the ball away consistently from the right handers.

Johnston provided excellent support taking 3/14 off six overs.

Hines said that Lockyer/Ipswich bowled and fielded well but their top order batsmen could not apply themselves to the constraints of the pitch.

Stackpoole noted the difference in sundries of the two innings and said Brisbane won

close matches because of their discipline in this area.

He also said that it was a wicket that required care when attempting to play shots.

Towner was man of the match for Brisbane.

Evans collected the award for Lockyer/Ipswich, who are now in third place on the ladder.