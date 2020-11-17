Lockyer/Ipswich’s top run scorers and wicket-takers

The Lockyer/Ipswich Over 60s playing group, with co-ordinators Mike Nowlan and Darion Parise.

Mike Nowlan

THE 2020 veterans cricket amalgamation between Lockyer and Ipswich proved successful with the Division One over 60’s side winning the premiership.

The Lockyer/Ipswich over 60’s were undefeated in eight matches.

In Division two, Lockyer/Ipswich came third, two points behind the Division two winners.

The two Lockyer/Ipswich over 50 sides can rebuild for 2021 after coming last in both their respective competitions.

Due to COVID, the season did not start until July, instead of after Easter, as is traditional. Lockyer’s principle of giving all players a go was evident in the new formation, as captains Graham Bichel, Brad Hines and Gary Rule shared the workload between all available players. This led to a very strong team spirit and an enjoyable season for the players.

In over 60s Division one, Andrew Walsh was the leading run scorer with 217 at 108.5.

Ray Zahnow was second on 164 runs (54.67).

Mike McGovern topped the bowling with 14 wickets at an average of 16.07, and Ray Zahnow 12 wickets at 13.42.

Brad Hines topped the runs in Division 2 for Lockyer/Ipswich and QLD, scoring 244 at 61. Keith Muller was second for Lockyer /Ipswich with 127 runs at 31.75.

Glen Jackwitz topped the bowling, taking 12 wickets at 20.78, followed by Col Taylor with eight wickets at 20.

Bill Jeffery and Jeff Evans also took eight wickets each.

Kel Janke topped the batting for Over 50’s Division 1 with 84 at 42.

Dean McCallef was second on 57 at 57. Mark Burbidge took six wickets at 14.50 and David Cupid six at 16.

Steven Lewis topped the runs in Division two Over 50s with 109 at 109.

Brad Hines was second with 76 at 25.3.

Jan Pettersson took two wickets at 19.50.

Veteran’s cricket is the fastest growing segment of cricket in Australia.

Lockyer/Ipswich are keen to recruit players from age 48 onwards to play next season, which will be during the cooler months of the year.

An end of season lunch was held at the Gatton Leagues Club on Sunday with 44 attending. An enjoyable day was had by all, with the captains giving a summary of their team’s performances and acknowledging the work of the executive in a difficult year.