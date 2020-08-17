Lockyer/Ipswich stop Toowoomba securing advantage

By Mike Nowlan

IN a match where rain threatened to impact the day's play, Lockyer/Ipswich won a close, fluctuating Division 1 over 60's game by five wickets.

Despite rain shortening the match to 30 overs each side, the ground was surprisingly dry.

When Graham Bichel won the toss, he sent Toowoomba in to bat.

On a pitch that was slow, Toowoomba batted aggressively but lost wickets steadily.

The third wicket partnership of 33 between Steve Scarlet and Ian Reimers was the largest of the innings of 105 runs off 28 overs.

Chris Shields was top scorer with 28 off 38 balls.

The five main bowlers all took wickets, but the skipper stood out with 3/19 off six overs and with Mike McGovern (2/7) took care of the lower order.

Ray Zahnow bowled with enough pace to keep the home side batsmen on the defensive, getting sharp bounce to take 2/10 off six overs.

Lockyer/Ipswich man of the match Graham Bichel catches Toowoomba batsman Angus Rathie off his own bowling.

The visitors lost a wicket in the second over of their innings.

Bob Kratzmann (25 off 59 balls) and Darryl Ready (22 off 43 deliveries) combined for a 51 run partnership to keep the visitors in control of the run chase, which was just over four runs per over.

When the two batsmen were dismissed in quick succession, Len Martin, Murray Rogers and Mike McGovern took the total to 107 in the second last over of the innings.

Ian Reimers troubled the early batsmen with consistent movement off the seam but Matt Goddard was the best performed bowler with a creditable 2/14 off six overs.

Graham Bichel was Lockyer/Ipswich's man of the match.

Matt Goddard was named Toowoomba's best.

Lockyer/Ipswich sit at the top of the Division 1 table.

In the over-50's Division 1 match, Lockyer/Ipswich was outclassed by Wide Bay at Gympie.

Lockyer/Ipswich was bowled out for 102 in the 38th over, despite Dean McAuliffe scoring 54 runs.

The home side reached the target in 30 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Lockyer/Ipswich have a sound bowling attack but lack good top order batsmen.