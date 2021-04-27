Lockyer/Ipswich runs flowing in mixed results

Mike Nowlan

LOCKYER/Ipswich Veterans cricket teams shared in mixed results in their latest matches.

The over 50s Division 2 went down to Toowoomba at Ivor Marsden in a close match.

Despite losing the toss and being sent in, the home side laid an excellent platform to be 2/117 after 23 overs. However, their efforts to accelerate the scoring from there were restricted by some tight bowling, causing the loss of a few wickets.

A rebuild by the lower order resulted in an eventual defendable total of 8/226.

Man of the match Dean Micallef remained 58 not 0ut. Andrew Walsh was also unbeaten on 51.

Jan Pettersson (35) and Darryl O’Sullivan (25) were other main contributors.

Toowoomba started well in the run chase with the first wicket falling at 68 in the 10th over.

At the first break, Toowoomba were 2/105.

Lockyer/Ipswich struggled to contain the flow of runs until they picked up few quick wickets to put some pressure back on. However, with Toowoomba’s run rate being so high they finally passed the required total in the 37th over at 7/227.

Mark Burbidge finished with 3/43 off eight overs.

Due to two of the home side’s players injuring themselves while batting, it was a struggle in the field.

In the Over 60s Division two match, a depleted Lockyer/Ipswich defeated a strong Gold Coast Thunder at Southport on Saturday.

Lockyer/Ipswich contained the home side to 7/175 before chasing the total down with seven overs to spare for a loss of five wickets.

Lockyer/Ipswich won the toss and sent Gold Coast in to bat on a damp pitch which Jeff Evans enjoyed.

Evans took 2/19 off eight overs.

In conjunction with Bill Jefferies and Brian Olsen, Evans kept the home side to 54 runs for two wickets after 15 overs.

In the second session, Col Taylor bowled seven overs to take 1/9, with Gold Coast being restricted to 105 off 30 overs.

The last 15 overs produced only 70 runs, despite the batsmen’s efforts to force the pace.

Dave Frampton bowled the final overs and held his nerve to bowl great lines when they were trying to get runs. Ken Bennett was unlucky not to get wickets off his five overs.

Captain Brad Hines said it was a 250 run wicket. He set about proving that by thumping 43 off 24 deliveries before retiring.

The first two overs yielded 24 runs and the first five overs 42 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Lockyer/Ipswich veterans cricketer Ken Bennett.

Ian Kimlin, Jeff Evans and Bill Jefferies all retired with scores in the 20s, setting it up for 81 year old Ken Bennett to hit the winning runs.

Bill Jefferies was man of the match for Lockyer/Ipswich and Bill Hopgood for Gold Coast.