Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Veterans cricketer Mike McGovern
Veterans cricketer Mike McGovern
Sport

Lockyer/Ipswich need final victory to enjoy premier glory

27th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

By Mike Nowlan

LOCKYER/Ipswich need a victory in their final game to preserve their unbeaten record in over 60’s Division 1 veterans cricket.

They can secure the premiership in that match at Cahill Park on November 8.

In their latest game against Redlands/Logan at Birkdale on Sunday, Lockyer/Ipswich skipper Graham Bichel sent the home side in to bat on a pitch that was under prepared.

Play started 30 minutes early in an attempt to offset any rain that might come.

With three batsmen getting into the 40s, Redlands/Logan were able to post 8/193.

The visitors were looking a little shaky at 2/34 when lightning and rain brought a holt to proceedings.

Darryl Ready said it was the worst fielding effort by Lockyer/Ipswich this season with several uncharacteristic miss-fields and a number of dropped catches and missed stumpings.

Redlands captain Rod Rice thought that against a very good attack, the home side batted the best it had all season.

Mike McGovern
Mike McGovern

Rob Lowe (41 n/o off 54 balls), Ken Luxton (41 n/o off 63 balls) and Vic Shumilin (40 off 27 balls) all helped to get the home side to 5/183 before Mike McGovern cleaned up the tail with 4/12 off five overs.

Bichel was named Lockyer/Ipswich’s man of the match for a dangerous six over spell, conceding just 11 runs.

Ken Luxton was named as Redland/Logan’s man of the match.

ipswich veterans cricket queensland veterans cricket
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sex offender’s secret phone used to access pics of children

        Premium Content Sex offender’s secret phone used to access pics of children

        News An Ipswich court has heard a convicted sex offender secretly obtained a mobile phone

        REPLAY: Labor snub slammed in Ipswich West debate

        REPLAY: Labor snub slammed in Ipswich West debate

        News Ipswich West candidates have faced our questions

        ‘Move on’: Ex-Qld Labor premier backs NSW in border wars

        Premium Content ‘Move on’: Ex-Qld Labor premier backs NSW in border wars

        News Peter Beattie says Queensland must follow NSW’s lead

        LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites