Ken Wilson
Ken Wilson
Cricket

Lockyer/Ipswich go down in tough struggle

11th May 2021 3:00 PM

Mike Nowlan

BRAD Hines described the latest Lockyer/Ipswich clash with Gold Coast Thunder as a "dour struggle" on a slow pitch.

Gold Coast won by three runs in the low scoring game at Ropehill on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, the visitors struggled to be 6 55 before a late order rally got them to 9/136 off 45 overs.

Excellent bowling by Glenn Jackwitz (1/14 off eight overs), in partnership with Jeff Evans (1/23) kept a tight rein on the Gold Coast top order.

Brian Olsen (1/14 off eight overs) and Col Taylor (3/16 off eight overs) contained the middle order.

The bowlers were well supported by Lockyer/Ipswich's fielding.

In reply, the home side staggered to 7/55 off 25 overs.

Brian Olsen ground out 11 off 56 balls, Jeff Evans scored 16 of 36 balls and Ken Wilson made 41 off 46 balls to almost get Lockyer/Ipswich home.

A maiden second last over restricted the score to 9/133.

Ken Wilson bowling but it was his batting that almost won the game for Lockyer/Ipswich.
The Gold Coast fielding was very good, cutting off many good scoring shots.

Off spinner Geoff Lougoon, with 2/11 off eight overs, was man of the match.

For the home side, there were several credible bowling performances. However, Ken Wilson's effort with 41 not out was deemed as the best effort in almost winning the match for the home side.

