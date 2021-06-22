Lockyer/Ipswich cricketers left with plenty to ponder

Man of the match Ray Zahnow bowling for Lockyer/Ipswich.

LOCKYER/Ipswich’s over 50 and over 60 sides struggled for runs in their latest veterans cricket encounters.

At Tanan Merah, Gold Coast Thunder White won the Division 3 over 50 match.

Batting first after winning the toss, Gold Coast tallied 3/234 off their 45 overs before dismissing Lockyer/Ipswich for 116.

Dean Croft gave Gold Coast a great start by scoring 50 retired but he gave early chances, as did other batsmen.

Rod Wilkinson felt that the match would have been much closer if the catches were held.

Skipper Randall Olm, after losing the toss in his first game as captain, did a great job for the visitors in the middle order. He bowled nine overs for 20 runs and two wickets, which was credible against rampant batsmen.

Lockyer/Ipswich were all out for 116, against what Olm called a well drilled side in all aspects of the game. Opening bowler D. Jeffs took 3/18 off nine overs.

Towards the end of the innings, Glen Barker collected 3/8 off five overs.

For Lockyer/Ipswich, Brad Hines made a quick fire 28 and Rod Wilkinson 28 off 54 balls.

John Smith, in his first outing of the season, batted very well for 19.

Substitute player Chris Riorden compiled 20 off 54 balls as a stand in opener.

At Ropehill on Sunday, the home side struggled to 5/170, which SSC Maroon ran down in 29 overs at 1/174.

Winning the toss may have been a disadvantage for Lockyer/Ipswich.

Even though the pitch looked good, it proved to be slow in the morning session and scoring was difficult against an accurate attack.

SSC captain Peter Timms said he also would have batted first.

SSC Maroon’s bowlers, with good support from the fieldsmen, kept tight control over the home side’s batting.

Even hard-hitting man of match Ray Zahnow, with 40 retired, took 61 balls to make his runs. He only hit two boundaries.

Mike McGovern, with 31 n/o off 26 deliveries was easily the most prolific of the batsmen.

Mark Brady had the best bowling figures with 2/12 off five overs, getting the last two batsmen that were dismissed.

Based on recent bowling performances, Lockyer/Ipswich’s strong bowling attack was confident of containing the SSC batsmen.

However, in the afternoon session the pitch was firmer, the outfield faster and the runs flowed against a bowling attack that performed well below par.

Skipper Graham Bichel said that the Lockyer/Ipswich was disappointing.

The winning run was hit with 16 overs to spare.

There were 24 boundaries and three sixes hit as opposed to 14 boundaries by the home side.

In good batting conditions, Lockyer/Ipswich bowling was too wayward to contain batsmen who were relishing the ball coming onto the bat.

Opener Harold Veivers set the standard with 40 retired off 30 balls, followed by Kent Officer 43 retired off 26 balls and Mark Brady 43 retired off 47 balls, all of them taking advantage of inconsistent bowling and fielding.

SSC Maroons captain Peter Timms said that it was always a pleasure to come to such a magnificent ground like Ropehill.

Vievers was man of the match for SSC.