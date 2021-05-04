Menu
Lockyer/Ipswich cricketer Geoff Frieberg bowling with Graeme Zirbel, Len Martin and Andrew Walsh waiting for a catch.
Sport

Lockyer/Ipswich cricketers learn from past mistakes

4th May 2021 6:00 AM
Mike Nowlan

LOCKYER/Ipswich skipper Graham Bichel reminded his players about not repeating the mistakes they made last year against Redlands when rain saved the side from defeat.

The over 60s Division 1 team responded in their latest veteran’s cricket match at the Ivor Marsden complex.

Lockyer/Ipswich rolled the visiting Redlands/Logan team for 102 in 35 overs, despite a few difficult dropped catches.

The home side chased the required total in 23 overs.

Winning the toss and batting did not help Redlands/Logan, although at the 15 over break, they were one for 48 and looking at a total in excess of 170.

A 16 over bowling partnership between Geoff Frieberg and Mike McGovern dried the runs up and claimed five wickets. That left spinners Bichel and Nev Maroske to clean the lower order up with two wickets each.

Rob Lowe (24) and Steve Mainey (23) were the top scorers.

Frieberg took 4/17.

The super sopper was needed in the latest veterans cricket match between Lockyer/Ipswich and Redlands/Logan.
Despite rain interventions which caused an early lunch break, there was time for the visitors to finish their innings.

Lockyer/Ipswich wasted no time in chasing the total, with Andrew Walsh smashing two sixes and five fours to score 42 retired off 35 deliveries.

Len Martin brought the side home with a quick 29 not out including two sixes.

Lowe was man of the match for Redlands/Logan.

Frieberg collected the honour for Lockyer/Ipswich.

Bichel acknowledged that Redlands/Logan was below strength but he was very pleased with the way the home side pulled together and supported each other.

“We just need a little more polish on our efforts, but it was a good hitout for the first match of the season,’’ he said.

