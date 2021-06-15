Menu
Lockyer/Ipswich cricketer Brian Olsen.
Cricket

Lockyer/Ipswich bowlers ignite comfortable win

15th Jun 2021 6:00 AM

Mike Nowlan

LOCKYER/Ipswich have enjoyed another comprehensive win in the latest over 60's Division 2 match against Redlands/Logan at Ivor Marsden fields.

Redlands/Logan were all out for 168 off 45 overs before the home side chased the total down in the 28th over.

Lockyer/Ipswich finished victors at 3/172.

The visitors lost the toss and were sent in to bat, getting a 39 run start for the first wicket. However, the Lockyer/Ipswich bowlers kept the pressure on the batsmen throughout the innings and only Chris Wilkinson got past 30.

Bill Jeffery was man of match with 0/15 off eight overs.

Brian Olsen snared 2/22, including four maidens, off his overs eight to ensure the visitors were well contained.

Despite losing a wicket at 21, Gary Copeland (39 off 40 balls), Keith Muller and Brian Olsen (41 retired off 38 balls) made sure that the visitors' success was limited.

Bill Jeffery finished the innings off with 26 off 27 balls for Lockyer/Ipswich.

In over 50s division two, SSC White 6/163 defeated Lockyer/Ipswich 162.

