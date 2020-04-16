Lockyer woman sews scrub caps for region’s health workers
THE region’s health care professionals are first in line for handmade scrub caps, sewn by Lockyer Valley volunteer Natasha Anderson.
Natasha, who is part of a fast-growing network of volunteers called Sewing Scrub Caps, took to social media to offer the medical garb to nurses and other health care workers in the region.
“I am a self-taught beginner and have approx (sic) 20 scrub caps ready,” Natasha said in the post.
“Was wondering if there are any nurses of health professional that work in local hospitals – Gatton, Laidley, Esk – that might be interested in getting some scrub caps before I send them to the larger hospitals like Ipswich and Toowoomba.”
Professional midwife, and admin for the Sewing Scrub Caps Facebook group Julie Alison, said the group’s mission was two-fold: to create bright protective gear for health workers and to create a community.
“The health side of it is the common goal but we’re also developing the community and bringing people together,” she said.
“They have a community online that has a lot of fun – to me, that’s a bigger part than the health side of it.”
Created two weeks ago, the Facebook group already has nearly 2000 members and has spread around the world.
“There is a UK one, an American one, a Canadian one … a South Australian one, one in Far North Queensland,” Julie said.
“They’re all starting to chat and form connections – the catch phrase the older ladies came up with is we are no longer socially isolating; we’re physically isolating.”
To join the group, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/sewingscrubcaps/.