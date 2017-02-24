32°
Business

How Lockyer veggies could feed two nations

Emma Clarke
| 24th Feb 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:52 AM
FRESH FOOD: Javier Saldana chats with Lockyer Valley Growers Group president Michael Sippel. The region is gearing up for international exports.
FRESH FOOD: Javier Saldana chats with Lockyer Valley Growers Group president Michael Sippel. The region is gearing up for international exports.

ASIAN consumers want a bite of the Lockyer Valley's broccoli, pumpkin, cauliflower and onions.

Growers are ready to step up to the mark as millions worth of export funding combined with a local fruit and veggie oversupply means Lockyer Valley growers have the capacity to feed more than one nation.

It's the clean green image, high horticulture standards and a global reputation which has international markets knocking on the valley's door.

Lockyer Valley Growers Group president Michael Sippel said some local growers were already exporting overseas but there was potential for the whole region to get on board.

"They're only juts scraping the top off, there is huge opportunity. There are many more mouths to feed over there than there is here," he said.

"Everyone wants to tap into China because there is massive population and increasing wealth in the country, it's the pot at the end of the rainbow.

"Australia and particularly our region here are considered some of the best growers in the world."

He said farmers were growing too much food for domestic markets so any potential export deal would not be taking food from Australian mouths.

"At times we do over produce and that reflects in prices in the supermarket," Mr Sippel said.

"They're looking to make a margin on what they're growing but have some contract in place so they know before they plant the crops there is an end use and they have a home for it at a price that's sustainable.

"They're not going to send all their produce elsewhere if they're not feeding local people first."

Mr Sippel said Lockyer Valley farmers had the man power, land and know-how to make the most of international export but their success was dependant on water supply.

"They have the capacity to grow a fair bit more, our only limiting factor at the moment is not the land or the labour but the water availability. We're governed by what water availability we have.

"It has the capacity if we get water security definitely. We're probably not in a capacity to feed all of China. We're defiantly easily feeding Australia. Our bigger and better growers do secure for their Australian homes first and then look for opportunities to export elsewhere."

He said smaller growers relied on local markers while larger growers were in a position to make the most of Asian markets.

"A lot smaller growers here rely on the central market system and that produce does end up in fruit stalls and at flea markets. 90% of that stuff is grown on markets around here and they buy it and take it off to the market," Mr Sippel said.

"It's all part of the puzzle, people should have a choice and not have to buy their produce from Coles and Woolies.

"We're pretty excited about where the Lockyer Valley region is a whole. Growers are looking to grow not just sustainable but healthy and looking to offer good flavours.

"They're not looking for the highest yielding necessarily but for things people enjoy eating at the end of the day.

"We're competing on the shelf space against a Mars Bar. We'd rather people take home a rockmelon than a Mars Bar. More and more people are getting health conscious."

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Economic Development Bill Byrne said a $16.5 million investment with Horticulture Innovation Australia focused on retaining and expanding lucrative Asian markets.

"The national four-year project will explore a tightening of export operations along all stages of the supply chain - from the way produce is packed, to how it is stored, to shortening the time from picking to arriving on supermarket shelves," he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bill byrne exports lockyer valley

How Lockyer veggies could feed two nations

FRESH FOOD: Javier Saldana chats with Lockyer Valley Growers Group president Michael Sippel. The region is gearing up for international exports.

"There are many more mouths to feed over there than there is here"

