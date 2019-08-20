Lockyer Valley transport company enters liquidation

A LOCKYER Valley transport and haulage company has gone into liquidation.

An insolvency notice filed with the Australian Investments and Securities Commission showed LJJ Transport Pty Ltd, which was based in Helidon, entered liquidation on August 12.

Mackay Goodwin's Domenic Calabretta was appointed liquidator.

According to minutes of an extraordinary general meeting of LJJ Transport Pty Ltd, it was resolved that the company was "unable to pay its debts as and when they fall due, the company be wound up voluntarily".

Mr Calabretta is seeking copies of the company's books and will prepare a report to creditors in the near future.