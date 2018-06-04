Lockyer Valley produce placed on the map

A NEW website will give visitors to the Lockyer Valley the chance to create their own personalised food trail through the region.

The South East Queensland Food Trails site, developed by the Council of Mayors SEQ, will allow foodies to map out their very own year-round food track and give local businesses a chance to entice tourists before they even set foot in the valley.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said the website would prove a useful platform for businesses with a focus on tourism.

"The Food Trails website also gives visitors the option to add seasonal product and part-time producers to their itineraries, along with key festivals, markets, cooking schools and restaurants that feature Lockyer Valley products," Cr Milligan said.

"The website also links the Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay, Redlands, Scenic Rim, Toowoomba, Brisbane and Logan regions' food offerings, dispersing tourists across the whole southeast corner of Queensland.

"The website is the perfect platform for businesses, with a tourism focus and a regional food appetite to advertise what they do and connect directly with other businesses looking for products or serious foodies wanting to explore the region and get a taste of SEQ's renowned produce."

While council has already uploaded a number of food-focused offerings to get the website operational, the onus is now on operators who wish to be included to upload content, via a form on the website.

Council will be required to approve content, qualifying operators' eligibility via key areas such as food licensing, regular opening hours and location. All listings are for consideration and ultimately at the discretion of the site editor.

Fiona Annand, who runs the Forest Hill Farm Shed with husband Tony, is one such business already on the site and she welcomed the initiative.

Mrs Annand said council had made a concerted effort to push the region as a tourism hub over the past five years.

They started off by selling produce out of a roadside bin in front of their farm 16 years ago before their business grew into a small shop operating out of their shed.

"They're promoting the Lockyer Valley as a food region which makes a lot of sense," Mrs Annand said.

"We're right on the doorstep of Brisbane, everybody knows about the Granite Belt and Stanthorpe for example, and they go there for the food experience or a weekender. We're only half the distance (from Brisbane).

"The council has been trying to put us on the map and the obvious area to promote is our farm production, so it's good what they're doing."

The new site is available at www.seqfood trails.com.au.

To add your food business to the SEQ Food Trails website, complete the supplier form on the website at https://seqfoodtrails.com.au/ Supplier-Form.

For further information, contact council's regional development team on 5466 3505 or email regionaldevelopment@lvrc.qld.gov.au.