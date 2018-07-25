Menu
Lockyer Valley nursing home set for million dollar makeover

25th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
AN AGED-CARE facility in Laidley is set for a million-dollar makeover.

Carinity Karinya Place precinct in Samuel Street has been earmarked for a $1.65 million revamp which will start on August 2.

Residential manager Cynthia Bull said the major facelift, renovation and alteration of the 62-bed community was the biggest building project at Carinity Karinya Place since the Herb Mutzelburg Wing was added in 1994.

"Soon local seniors will not only receive excellent care, they will be living in the best premises of its kind in the region," Ms Bull said.

"Every wing of the precinct is being revamped, including the refurbishment of dining areas, administration buildings, staff amenities and nurses' station.

"Residents' living spaces will also be redesigned and upgraded, with each bedroom to soon have its own ensuite or shared ensuite, available to just two residents in adjoining rooms."

Ms Bull said Carinity Karinya Place employs about 80 staff, offers permanent residential aged care, memory-assisted dementia care and respite care to seniors.

