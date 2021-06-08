Lockyer Valley motorbike rider killed in crash

A Lockyer Valley man has died in hospital after being hit by a car while riding his motorbike in Toowoomba on Sunday evening.

A LOCKYER Valley man has died in hospital after being hit by a car while riding his motorbike in Toowoomba on Sunday evening.

The 30-year-old from Withcott was riding east on Bridge Street in Newtown when police say a Holden ute turned into his path from Gladstone Street.

He was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

The 26-year-old ute driver was not injured, with the motorbike extensively damaged.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with dashcam footage or any information about the crash is urged to contact police.

You can contact Policelink by providing information here or by calling 131 444.

You can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers here or by calling 1800 333 000

Quote reference number QP2101037708.

