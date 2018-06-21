Lockyer Valley man in coma, two months after hit by car

WATING GAME: Laura Smoothy with her partner Kenneth Allan, who is in a coma, and 10-week-old son Hudson at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

WATING GAME: Laura Smoothy with her partner Kenneth Allan, who is in a coma, and 10-week-old son Hudson at Princess Alexandra Hospital. Contributed

JUST two weeks after welcoming son Hudson into the world, Kenneth Allan was struck by a car while standing outside of his Lockyer Valley home.

It was Anzac Day this year when about 9.10pm the 30-year-old was hit on Koreelah St at Upper Lockyer.

He suffered serious head injuries, two broken legs, a broken arm and fractures to his ribs and face. He has been in a coma at Princess Alexandra Hospital ever since.

His partner of almost two years, Laura Smoothy, expected Mr Allen to be dead after witnessing the incident

"I was getting ready for bed and he didn't tell me he was going out the front," Ms Smoothy recalled.

"I came outside to look for him and I heard this car coming down the road.

Laura Smoothy with her partner Kenneth Allan and son Hudson at the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Contributed

"I didn't see him until the head lights shone on him and it (the car) just collected him. I ran straight out there. I thought he would be dead."

The driver of the car and neighbours also rushed to help Mr Allan who was quickly taken to hospital in Brisbane.

While Ms Smoothy said his condition was slowly improving, Mr Allan remains in a coma, with doctors unable to determine when he might wake up.

"He had lots of bleeding to his brain and there is some scarring," she said.

"It will probably affect his movement and speech. There will be a lot of rehab (when he wakes)."

Ms Smoothy said not knowing was the hardest part.

"He is in the best place possible and I give credit to them, the staff at the hospital," she said.

Kenneth Allan and Lauran Smoothy at the birth of their son Hudson just two weeks before Kenneth was hit by a car outside their home. Contributed

Mr Allan also has a seven-year-old daughter who is struggling to understand what has happened to her father.

Ms Smoothy now wants to warn others to prevent a similar incident happening.

"This can happen to you and drivers, please watch the road when you drive, because this has ruined our great life," she said.

With the expense of her partner in a coma and a newborn baby, Ms Smoothy has created a Go Fund Me page to help with the added costs.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said investigations were continuing into the incident.