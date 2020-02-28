Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOLD UP: Shell Hatton Vale service station on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley was robbed on Sunday night. Picture: Dominic Elsome
HOLD UP: Shell Hatton Vale service station on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley was robbed on Sunday night. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Lockyer Valley man arrested for highway servo hold-up

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
28th Feb 2020 12:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested for the terrifying robbery of a highway service station earlier this week.

Laidley police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old Lockyer Valley man, following an armed hold up at the Hatton Vale Shell on Sunday night.

READ MORE: TERRIFYING: Mother's brush with search for armed robber

He's been charged with assault, robbery and associated charges, and will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates court on March 18.

It will be alleged the man entered the Shell station at 9pm on Sunday and demanded cash.

He fled the station on foot with a sum of cash and a manhunt began.

Residents reported being stopped in the area and questioned while the dog squad assisted police in an attempt to track the offender down.

Laidley Police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said good police work was behind the arrest.

"Police conducted a number of inquiries and located the offender using available resources and local intelligence," Sen Sgt Draheim said.

armed robbery hatton vale laidley police regan draheim shell hatton vale warrego hwy
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cleaning up Ipswich

        premium_icon Cleaning up Ipswich

        News The container deposit schemes impact on litter, and where you can help clean up Ipswich on March 1

        HAPPENING NOW: Protesters block road from developers

        premium_icon HAPPENING NOW: Protesters block road from developers

        News The road forms part of the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area.

        • 28th Feb 2020 11:38 AM
        Elton John's special gift to the 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        premium_icon Elton John's special gift to the 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        News The Tiny Dancer baby, who was moved by Elton John's music

        • 28th Feb 2020 11:30 AM
        Safety forum to protect you against fraudsters and scams

        premium_icon Safety forum to protect you against fraudsters and scams

        News Staff from one Ipswich bank will share their tips to better protect you online