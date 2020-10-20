Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A self-confedded alcoholic has asked for a probation order in court (file image).
A self-confedded alcoholic has asked for a probation order in court (file image).
Crime

Lockyer Valley man 4x limit busted driving into McDonald’s

Ali Kuchel
20th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SELF-CONFESSED alcoholic has asked the court to put him on probation in a bid to rid his drinking problem after blowing four times the legal limit.

Suwit Boskett was breath tested as he drove into McDonald’s at College View on September 19, where he recorded a reading of .0276.

His lawyer told the Gatton Magistrates Court that Boskett had kept his drinking confidential, and that his mother had only found out he was an alcoholic after his last police encounter.

He said Boskett hit rock bottom.

“For the first time in his life where he’s actually admitted to it (alcohol addiction) so he can get some extra help,” he said.

“He wants probation from the court.”

Boskett does attend Alcoholics Anonymous and has a number of convictions for the same offence.

He pleaded guilty to driving to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Boskett was sentenced to a 12-month probation.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        Premium Content Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        Crime More than 90 per cent of people hit with hefty covid fines have failed to pay them, with the State Government waiting on millions in unpaid debts.

        • 20th Oct 2020 5:19 AM
        ‘High risk’: Untrained ‘wardie’ had to do CPR on patient

        Premium Content ‘High risk’: Untrained ‘wardie’ had to do CPR on patient

        Health Qld Health and union investigating CPR incident

        • 20th Oct 2020 5:07 AM
        Father jailed for sickening rape of teenage daughter

        Premium Content Father jailed for sickening rape of teenage daughter

        News A man groomed his own daughter for several months before raping her

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites