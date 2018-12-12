Lockyer Valley loses one of its greats

THE Lockyer Valley has lost one of its finest after Ray Orme Bachmann passed away on Monday.

The 80-year-old Laidley real estate legend passed away peacefully.

Earlier this year, Mr Bachmann celebrated his 80th birthday with his wife Nanette at a dual celebration at the Laidley Sports Club.

Mr Bachmann is well known for his time with Gerald Burgess and Agricultural Requirements, but also his leading business Ray Bachmann Real Estate.

Mr Bachmann will leave behind his legacy with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10.30am at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Laidley.