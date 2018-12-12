Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VALE: Ray Bachmann.
VALE: Ray Bachmann. Gary Worrall
News

Lockyer Valley loses one of its greats

12th Dec 2018 6:44 AM

THE Lockyer Valley has lost one of its finest after Ray Orme Bachmann passed away on Monday.

The 80-year-old Laidley real estate legend passed away peacefully.

Earlier this year, Mr Bachmann celebrated his 80th birthday with his wife Nanette at a dual celebration at the Laidley Sports Club.

Mr Bachmann is well known for his time with Gerald Burgess and Agricultural Requirements, but also his leading business Ray Bachmann Real Estate.

Mr Bachmann will leave behind his legacy with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10.30am at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Laidley.

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Intrust Super Cup undergoes finals revamp

    premium_icon Intrust Super Cup undergoes finals revamp

    Rugby League The Intrust Super Cup has undergone a shake-up with QLD’s premier rugby league competition to change the way the finals series is played next season.

    • 12th Dec 2018 11:42 AM
    EXPLAINED: Systems to converge for major weather event

    EXPLAINED: Systems to converge for major weather event

    Weather Tropical Cyclone Owen to hit Queensland coast as category-three on Friday

    REVEALED: 50-41 of Ipswich’s Top 50 Most Influential list

    premium_icon REVEALED: 50-41 of Ipswich’s Top 50 Most Influential list

    News Welcome to Ipswich’s Top 50 Most Influential list 2018

    Stolen car flees west after evading Lockyer Valley police

    Stolen car flees west after evading Lockyer Valley police

    News Police urge anyone who sees the car to phone 000 immediately

    Local Partners