Smoke alarms in houses
News

Lockyer Valley home destroyed in early morning fire

Tara Miko
by
3rd Oct 2018 8:00 AM

A HOME has been destroyed in an early morning fire in the Lockyer Valley.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to the Hill St home in Gatton about 4am.

On arrival, crews reported the single-storey wooden structure was "well alight", a QFES spokeswoman said.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus battled to bring the fire under control, reporting it was extinguished by 5.50am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were put on standby at the property and treated one person for burns to their feet.

A QAS spokesman said the person declined transport to hospital.

QFES fire investigators will return to the property later today in an effort to determine the cause of the blaze.

Toowoomba Chronicle

