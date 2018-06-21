Lockyer Valley council crack down on dog attacks

PERSECUTED: From July 1, Lockyer Valley Regional Council will prosecute owners of dogs responsible for severe attacks on humans or animals.

Animal Management Portfolio Councillor Jason Cook said, on average, the council received more than 150 dog-related complaints each month.

"The complaints council receive involve attacks on people of all ages, as well as a variety of animals, and ranged in severity from causing ongoing fear to severe attacks on people and animals resulting in death," Cr Cook said.

"As a council, we want to put a stop to this. We want people to be able to walk their dogs or take their children to the park without fear."

Under the provisions of the Animal Management (Cats and Dogs) Act 2008, the council will ensure all reported dog attack incidents are fully investigated, including referring serious dog attacks to the court for determination.

"Where a dog attack is considered to be a serious attack on a person or animal, council will now have the capacity to prosecute the owner/s or person/s responsible for the dogs identified as being the offender," Cr Cook said.

"The community's safety is paramount and this is a reminder that all dog owners are responsible for the actions of their animals."

For further information, contact Council on 1300 005 872 or visit www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au