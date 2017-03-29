Lockyer Valley and Somerset prepare for heavy rains

Heavy rain are predicted for the Lockyer Valley region from tomorrow. Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

WITH heavy rains of up to 200ML forecast for the Lockyer Valley and Somerset from tomorrow, residents are being urged to stay alert, be prepared and stay tuned to weather updates.

A BoM Spokesperson said Ex-tropical cyclone Debbie had now been downgraded to a low pressure system but is forecast to bring some heavy rainfall to the south east corner.

"The forecast for the region is 100 to 150ML and is likely to get up above 200ML, with those falls being likely to be more isolated," the spokesperson said.

"With these heavy falls predicted to affect the Lockyer Valley region there is the possibility for flooding in some areas depending on where the rain occurs and over what period of time.

"There is a flood watch for all river catchments for the Lockyer Valley region and flood warnings will be issued as necessary."

Following the weather warning, Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan reminded residents to get as organised as possible and to stay safe.

"All Queensland mayors participated in a teleconference this morning with the state disaster coordination centre and the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk," Cr Milligan said.

"We were briefed about the weather warnings, the call was to make sure we were aware and residents are made as aware as possible.

"The reality is there is potential for moderate flooding in some areas."

Cr Milligan said the Local disaster management group were on lean forward (high alert), and the LVRC would shortly be providing sandbags to residents in preparation for the heavy rains.

"We will release the availability and location of the sandbagging materials on our social media pages as soon as it's organised," Cr Milligan said.

"There will be locations in Gatton and Laidley, people can go and fill their bags up themselves. The sandbags will be provided for peace of mind."

The Disaster Dashboard on the LVRC website home page provides up to date information on weather warnings, road closures and other important messages.

"Make sure you clean up your property and if you are in the local area and can't get out for a day two, in case it does flood, stock up on medical things and necessities and watch out for your pets," Cr Milligan said.

"We want to encourage people to be responsible for themselves."

Somerset Regional Council disaster management officer Adam Staunton said their team would be monitoring the situation overnight and would wait for briefings in the morning in regards to the weather forecast for the following days.

"There is a lot of uncertainty at the moment, so would like to get more certainty before we make any decisions," he said.

"We've got our coordination disaster centre set-up and staffed accordingly, depending on what unfolds."

Mr Staunton advised residents to tune into their local radio station, follow Somerset council's social media pages and head to their Dashboard- disaster.somerset.qld.gov.au for updates.

"People should jump onto qldtraffic.qld.gov.au for all road closures and remember whether it's flooded or not, when it's raining, drive to the conditions and if it's flooded forget it," he said.

Mr Staunton said all alerts would be issued as required.