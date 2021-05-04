Lockyer teen to race for Olympic position at swimming trials

A Lockyer schoolgirl is hot on the heels of Olympic swimming greats having secured two Olympic trial qualifying times.

Jordan Webster, a Year 12 at Lockyer District State High School, will race against the best backstrokers in the country in June as she vies for a position on the Australian Olympic team.

The 17-year-old secured her position in the Olympic Trials with a 1.02.62 swim in the 100m backstroke, and a 2.15.96 in the 200m backstroke at the Queensland School Swimming carnival.

She also came home with a third in the 100m freestyle, second in the 50m freestyle and gold in the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke and set multiple new Queensland records on the day.

Lockyer District State High School student Jordan Webster, has swum Olympic trials qualifying times for the 100m and 200m backstroke. Photo: Supplied.

And most recently at the Australian Swimming Championships, Jordan picked up a gold for the 100m backstroke for 17-18year old girls, and a silver in the 50m and 200m backstroke.

But for Jordan it will be an “experience” to race against the swimmers who will likely represent Australia at the Olympics.

She said securing her Olympic trials qualifying times was a sigh of relief.

“It’s a lot of hard work but it’s worth it when you see a PB on the board,” she said.

Jordan, who swims under coach Dave Negus at Fairholme Swim Club, said she will need to knock a few seconds off her time, but the goal is to make a final.

“To represent Australian on an open team would be really nice and the Olympics is at the top of that,” she said.

“That’s probably the overall main goal.”

Jordan was one of five Lockyer students to compete at the Queensland School Swimming and said it was a good experience.

“It was tough competition there for sure, but it was nice to race against some girls that I hadn’t met before,” she said.

Jordan thanked her coach for helping her on her journey.

“I feel he’s always there on the side of the pool waving the kickboard and encouraging me,” she said.

“It’s a gentle push in the right direction.”

