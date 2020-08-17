Teenager found with gun in bedroom, 500g+ drugs in car boot

William Luke Soderquist, 19, was pulled over with five bags of marijuana in the boot of his white Commodore.

William Luke Soderquist, 19, was pulled over with five bags of marijuana in the boot of his white Commodore.

A PLAINLAND teen drew the wrong kind of attention when he was caught with more than half a kilogram of marijuana in his car, a working gun and explosives.

William Luke Soderquist, 19, was pulled over by police on Faith Street, Laidley, on May 8 with five bags of marijuana in the boot of his white Commodore.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said police pulled Soderquist over for a roadside breath test but noted the man seemed nervous.

"He was asked if there was anything illegal in his vehicle and he initially stated there wasn't and gave police consent to search it," Sgt Windsor said.

In the car's boot, police found a shopping bag stashed under a speaker, which held 589 grams of marijuana.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Soderquist was arrested and taken to the Laidley Police Station and police went to search his home that afternoon.

In his bedroom, police found a shotgun as well as a glass jar and bags containing marijuana, with weights of 11.8g, 17.18g and 5.73g.

They also found a used water pipe smelling of burnt marijuana and a Cryovac vacuum-sealing machine, a set of scales, clipseal bags, scissors and fireworks.

"The firearm appeared to be in full operable order but was not loaded at the time," Sgt Windsor said.

"Police also located boxes of 410 ammunition and it should be noted 410 does not go in a shotgun."

The court heard the gun's barrel had been shortened and Soderquest was not licensed to have a weapon.

Sgt Windsor said Soderquist had also been found drug driving on the Warrego Highway, Plainland, on February 15, while on a P1 driver's license.

His result showed traces of MDMA and marijuana were in his system.

Soderquist pleaded guilty to six charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon, possessing a shortened firearm and drug driving.

Magistrate Peter Saggers told Soderquist he was on the cusp of serious trouble.

"The indicia of people who are involved in trafficking drugs is ammunition and guns that support their running of a drug operation," Mr Saggers said.

Soderquist's lawyer told Mr Saggers the drugs were for his client's personal use but Mr Saggers wasn't convinced.

"Don't kid yourself, Mr Soderquist, if you keep moving in that circle, with guns and drugs, you can expect where it will take you," Mr Saggers said.

"To have that much cannabis at 19, you're running with a crew that are obviously on the cusp of things… You had best remove yourself from it."

Soderquist was disqualified from driving for three months, and was ordered to two years of probation.

The convictions were recorded, including for drug possession.