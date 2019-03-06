Lockyer stars to meet Qld challenge

FANTASTIC FOUR: Lockyer District Athletic Club achievers (from left) Madison Wells, Hayley Reynolds, Caitlin Taylor and Annie McGuire.

ATHLETICS: Lockyer club competitors are chasing more medals at this weekend's Queensland championships despite injury and travel challenges.

Hayley Reynolds and Caitlin Taylor have been training well for both sprint events and long jump in their under 17 and under 15 age groups.

"They could both collect medals on this form, and their performances at the weekly QA Shield competitions,'' coach Bailey Pashley said.

Madison Wells will be competing in the under-18 100m hurdles and shot put.

"This is really a warm-up for the next week when she competes in the National Heptathlon Championship in Hobart,'' Pashley said.

"Unfortunately Madison has been under a serious injury cloud since early November with Patella Tendonitis.

"She has had weekly therapy on this injury and she is still not 100% free of soreness.

"This type of injury has affected her preparation for high and long jump because all leg strength work has been eliminated from her training.

"Her training emphasis has been enhancing upper body strength for throwing events and plenty of tough endurance work hoping she can produce a good time for the 800 metres.''

Ethan Versace (U18 long jump) and sister Jessica (U16 high jump) live in the Somerset region and are restricted in the number of times they can get to training.

However, Pashley said both athletes "will go close to gaining a place'' in their respective events going on recent training form.

One of Pashley's star performers Annie McGuire has accepted a scholarship with the Queensland Academy of Sport.

She has been mentored by Gary Bourne since January.

She will still be representing the Lockyer club in the U20 long jump and 100 metres.

Aden Cowdroy trains at Gatton and has been jumping well at Little Athletic meets. He could be a medal chance in the under-16 high jump.