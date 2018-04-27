Menu
FUNDING: Lockyer District State High School used $585,000 to refit its hospitality studies space. Contributed
Education

Lockyer schools get $1.3 million for refurbishments

Lachlan Mcivor
by
27th Apr 2018 9:36 AM

ABOUT $1.3 million in maintenance and refurbishment work was done at Lockyer Valley state schools over the Easter holiday.

Education Minister Grace Grace said every year principals and the Department of Education worked together to prioritise school maintenance projects for local schools.

Laidley State High School used more than $416,000 for a range of works, including refurbish- ment of the junior home economics classroom.

Murphy's Creek State School put more than $283,000 towards refurbish- ments.

Lockyer District State High School used $585,000 to refit its hospitality studies space.

LDHS Principal Darren Cook said works were due for completion within a few weeks. Improvements include a new coldroom, storage spaces, and industrial-quality cookers within a stainless steel refit.

"(It will result) in a state-of-the-art industrial kitchen ensuring that our hospitality students meet the new requirements of their course of study," Mr Cook said.

"With the re-fit, the school remains compliant to deliver high-quality hospitality certificates to our students.

"It will be an outstanding teaching and learning space.

"The entire project was funded by the Queensland Government and thus, the completed project was delivered at no direct cost to our school or school community."

Gatton Star

