Lockyer's new asset in war on feral rabbits

THE war on feral rabbits is strengthening with a Lockyer councillor set to represent the region in the fight against the pest.

Cr Janice Holstein will represent Lockyer in the Darling Downs-Moreton Rabbit Board of Directors as the region battles the massive financial and ecological burden on Lockyer Valley farmers.

The board has helped to keep rabbit populations in the area at bay for more than 100 years.

Darling Downs Moreton Rabbit Board compliance coordinator Dr David Berman said the work of the group involved officers physically destroying burrows by crushing and burning them to keep populations under control.

He said the board was working with landholders and local councils to destroy 13 key breeding places across the region - one of which was home to 420 burrows with the potential to produce 10,000 rabbits a year.

"We're trying to clean up the rabbits in the Lockyer Valley because it's a very valuable vegetable growing area," Dr Berman said.

The appointment comes under the state government's commitment to protecting primary producers from the threat of rabbits.

Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne said Councillors Anne Glasheen, Duncan McInnes, Glenn Tozer and Gregory Olm had been re-appointed as directors of the board.

"These re-appointments provide continuity and minimise disruptions to the Board's operations," Mr Byrne said.

"Two new councillors, Janice Holstein and Joanne McNally, have also been appointed and will represent the Lockyer Valley and Southern Downs Regional Councils.

"The first board meeting was held in February and Councillor Anne Glasheen was appointed as the first female chairperson of the board."

Mr Byrne said rabbits were one of Australia's major agricultural and environmental animal pests, as they were the primary cause of soil erosion by preventing regeneration of native vegetation.

"In order to minimise the impact of rabbits on primary producers, the Board's main function is to maintain the rabbit barrier fence in the Darling Downs-Moreton district," he said.

"This includes patrolling, maintaining and rebuilding the 555 km fence to keep it in a rabbit-proof condition.

"The district is spread across eight local government areas in southern Queensland."

The member councils of the board include:

Western Downs Regional Council

Toowoomba Regional Council

Southern Downs Regional Council

Lockyer Valley Regional Council

Ipswich City Council

Logan City Council

Scenic Rim Regional Council

Gold Coast City Council.

For further information on the Darling Downs-Moreton Rabbit Board, visit http://www.ddmrb.org.au/

For further information on rabbit monitoring and control, call 13 25 23 or visit the website www.daf.qld.gov.au