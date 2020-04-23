Lockyer mum’s ‘milk carton lanterns’ to brighten Anzac Day

CREATIVE: Christy Watson has turned old milk bottles into lanterns and is sharing them with neighbours and friends this Anzac Day. Photo: Contributed

“IT IS going to be a different one this year, that’s for sure.”

That’s Christy Watson’s take on Anzac Day – but even coronavirus restrictions won’t stand in her way.

Milk cartons washed out and cut in half is all she will need on Anzac Day this Saturday.

Though she normally attends the dawn service with her family, this year coronavirus restrictions have forced Christy to get creative to pay her respects.

The end result – the milk carton lanterns – has attracted the attention of neighbours and friends.

She saw her friend had made Anzac Day lanterns by hand and, inspired, set out to do the same, using milk cartons, paints and black ink pen.

“I thought I would make a few lanterns and give people the idea they could make some so they can pay their respects on the day,” Christy said.

“Because everything is off – everything has been cancelled for Anzac Day.”

Despite services being cancelled this year, many people in the community are planning to go to the end of their driveway at 6am with a candle.

“I thought I have to do something – I can’t just let that day go by without paying my respects,” she said.

“Making lanterns is just something I could do – it’s small but it might help bring the community together when everyone sees each other out there.”

Since making the first couple, friends and neighbours have asked Christy to share the lanterns around.

Now, she has made more than 20, which she has given out to people in the community.

Christy has numerous connections with people who served in wars, including her father who served in Vietnam for two years.

“I always go to the Anzac Day Dawn Service and the parade during the day,” Christy said.

“My dad kind of goes on and off … It brings back lots of memories for him but we normally spend the day together.”

Christy had been planning to host a barbecue with her father, who served in Vietnam for two years but, because of coronavirus, was not able to.

“I think a lot of people will be struggling with not being able to pay their respects on that day,” she said.