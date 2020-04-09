Lockyer mum opting for home birth during virus pandemic

A LOCKYER Valley mum expecting her fourth child in the coming weeks is opting for a home birth to prevent the risk of contracting coronavirus.

Melanie and her husband Craig had intended to welcome their fourth child in hospital and had not initially planned on a home birth.

“The plan at first was to go to a birth centre, but … I didn’t really want to go to the hospital where all the sick people go and I think it’s just more safe, more comfortable to be at home,” Melanie said.

The fear of bringing Covid-19 into the family home also played a part in the decision, as one of her daughters has a heart condition.

“She’s high risk … we’ve been in isolation for three or four weeks because I just couldn’t risk her getting it,” Melanie said.

Melanie isn’t the only mum-to-be opting for an out-of-hospital birth, with many calling Lockyer Valley midwife Dawn Reid for help.

Ms Reid said she has experienced an explosion in requests for her services in recent weeks.

“My phone has been going red hot – I’ve been absolutely flogged,” Ms Reid said.

“Women that we’re potentially thinking ‘I’ll go into the birthing centre or I’ll go into hospital’ now want to have their babies at home – for a number of reasons.”

Among the reasons are fears of being exposed to potential coronavirus cases while restrictions on who can be in the birth suite with the mother are also changing minds.

“The restrictions initially were no visitors, then they said OK, no support people. Now they’re saying just your husband or your partner – and there’s talk of eliminating that,” Ms Reid said.

“I’ve got women that are birthing in a few weeks’ time that are on the phone in tears.”

While Ms Reid said there was a stigma attached to home births, and a belief among some that they weren’t safe – Melanie isn’t worried about it.

“I’m quite comfortable with it. Dawn’s an amazing midwife … she’s going to keep checking on me and baby to make sure everything’s going okay if something happens,” she said.

“It does have a bit of a stigma, but people have just got used to going to hospital to give birth, but for thousands of years women didn’t have that option.”

Ms Reid said homebirths required two attending midwives and when conducted by health professionals were perfectly safe.

“I don’t think that home birth is suitable for everybody. But then I don’t think the hospitals are either,” Ms Reid said.

She said short of a serious emergency require surgery, most complications during labour could be handled by the midwives at home.

She hoped the increase of home births would help break down the stigma attached to them.