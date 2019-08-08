Lockyer MP says region has other road safety priorities

WHY THERE: Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald said other intersections have a greater need for upgrades and are more dangerous, after the state government announced a $1 million to upgrade a notorious rural intersection.

THE investment is welcome, but we've got bigger road priorities.

That's the reaction from Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald after the state government announced $1 million to upgrade a notorious rural intersection.

Upgrades to the intersection of Gatton-Helidon Road and Gatton-Clifton Road will include shoulder widening to allow for a dedicated right turn lane and installing a new left turn lane.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads said the works would help improve safety and road efficiency at the intersection.

Mr McDonald said the ivestment was positive, but there were other intersections that required more urgent work.

"I really think that there are other intersections that have a greater need that are more dangerous like Fairway Drive, Summerholm Road and Niemeyer Road,” Mr McDonald said.

"Any investment in the area is welcome, but this is a planning study and it has not been funded.”

Mr McDonald said several notorious intersections along the Warrego Highway were more needing of investment, and called on the state government to stump up its share of the cash.

"We look forward to seeing the other priorities on the Warrego Highway fixed with the Federal funding we have secured,” he said.

"The LNP made a commitment at the last election to prioritise these blackspots and since that time we have been successful in gaining Federal Government funding of $60 million through Roads of Strategic Importance Initiative for Warrego Highway between Withcott and Minden.

"We will continue to fight for the State Government money to match these funds provided by the Coalition.”

The funding for the intersection upgrade is part of a $900 million investment in road safety across Queensland during the next four years.

The statement from TMR said the project was in "design phase”, with work expected to start September 2020 - June 2021.