The CCC received the complaint outlining six allegations against Jim McDonald earlier this year.
The CCC received the complaint outlining six allegations against Jim McDonald earlier this year.
Lockyer MP cleared over corruption watchdog probe

Anton Rose
by
16th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
LOCKYER MP Jim McDonald was the subject of six allegations in a complaint referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission earlier this year, it can be revealed.

A document dated from March 2018 obtained by The Chronicle details the watchdog's response to a number of allegations that relate to Mr McDonald's time as an officer within the Queensland Police Service.

According to the three-page letter, the CCC concluded that it would not take the matter further after preliminary investigations into the claims.

Details of the allegations included former Senior Sergeant McDonald's conduct in investigating a death, links to organised crime and the distribution of drugs in the Lockyer Valley.

(L-R) Jim McDonald, Tanya Milligan, Richard Wankmuller and Scott Buchholz discuss the Inland Rail project at a press conference in Gatton.
(L-R) Jim McDonald, Tanya Milligan, Richard Wankmuller and Scott Buchholz discuss the Inland Rail project at a press conference in Gatton.

The commission stated there was insufficient evidence to support some of the claims, though it believed one was more appropriate for the Queensland Police to look into.

"Mr McDonald isn't aware of the complaint and hasn't been contacted about it," a LNP spokesman said.

"Mr McDonald is very proud of serving the community for 32 years as a police officer."

Jim McDonald was elected to state parliament last year after beating One Nation candidate Jim Savage in a tightly-contested vote in the seat of Lockyer.

Mr McDonald had previously served on the Lockyer Valley Regional Council for 20 years and left the Queensland Police, where he received a number of awards, to enter politics.

Anton Rose

