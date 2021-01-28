Lockyer man’s ‘risk-it’ dash home lands court date, big fine

A quick dash home after purchasing a car has left a Lockyer Valley man with a heavy fine in Gatton court.

Shawn James Wylie pleaded guilty to two offences of driving a vehicle that was unregistered and driving while uninsured in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January 24.

Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor said Wylie told officers he had just purchased his black Ford Falcon from a friend when police intercepted him driving the "suspicious vehicle" on Railway Street in Laidley.

READ MORE: IN COURT: All 42 people fronting Gatton Magistrates Court

Senior Sergeant Windsor said Wylie came to police's attention after they spotted him driving his car without registration plates.

Senior Sergeant Windsor said Wylie freely admitted to police he knew the car was unregistered when he told them he was "taking a chance driving it".

Being unregistered for more than 28 days also meant it was uninsured with no compulsory third party insurance, Senior Sergeant Windsor said.

LOCAL NEWS: Grants to drive innovation, sustainability open to producers

Wylie's lawyer Kevin Rose told the court his client, a single father, had bought the car around the corner from his house and was attempting to get it home.

Magistrate Graham Lee in sentencing Wylie considered his seven-and-a-half-page criminal history and traffic history.

Mr Lee fined Wylie $350 for the unregistered driving offence and $300 for driving uninsured.

A conviction was recorded for both offences.