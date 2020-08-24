Lockyer man pepper sprayed after kicking police

A man has been fined $1000 after pleading guilty to two counts of obstructing police.

POLICE have used capsicum spray on a Lockyer Valley man who “locked his fingers together and lay on his hands” to resist being handcuffed.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police were called to Murphys Creek Road, Murphys Creek on March 8.

When they arrived at 1am, Ben Lewis John Schwarz, 28, was not far from his car.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said police questioned Schwartz before attempting to detain him when the man became aggressive.

“He has refused to sit himself in the police vehicle, became aggressive towards police,” Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard police had attempted to handcuff him, but Schwarz held his hands behind his back.

“He has locked his fingers together and laid on his hands to prevents (the officer) from applying handcuffs, all the while yelling towards police,” Sgt Windsor said.

“Police did ultimately take him into custody and restrain him appropriately.”

The court heard police used pepper spray on Schwarz after he kicked one of the police officers in her back.

“Capsicum spray was discharged,” Sgt Windsor said.

Schwarz’s lawyer told the court Schwarz had gotten “mixed up in a bad crowd” when he was younger but “recognised it was a bad scene”.

“He is extremely remorseful and very embarrassed and wishes to express his apology to the community and police through the court,” the lawyer said.

Schwarz pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing police.

Magistrate Kay Ryan recorded the convictions and fined Schwarz $1000.

