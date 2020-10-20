Lockyer man nabs mother-in-law’s rego plates to drive home

A Lockyer Valley driver busted for drug driving was also fined for a string of other offences (file image).

A LOCKYER Valley man thought it would be OK to attach his mother-in-law’s rego plates to his car, so he could drive home.

Police pulled up Ethan Robert Holland just before midday on August 25, while he was driving on Mountain Road at Laidley.

Holland was drug tested, and back at the Laidley Police Station returned a positive reading for TCH, the active chemical in marijuana.

Police Prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday that Holland was also found to be driving unlicensed.

“Checks were conducted which revealed he was currently disqualified from holding a driver’s licence and he offered no emergent reason for driving,” Sgt Windsor said.

“The number plates that were attached to the vehicle revealed they should have been attached to a Ford Festiva and belonged to another vehicle.

“He said the plates were his mother-in-law’s and had been applied so he could drive this particular vehicle home.”

During a search of Holland’s vehicle, police found a black backpack which contained a small amount of cannabis and a water pipe that indicated it had been used for smoking.

They also found a knuckleduster.

Holland refused to answer any questions about the three items.

Appearing in court wearing Nike thongs with socks, black shorts and a black hoody, Holland pleaded guilty kept his response short.

His charges included both driving, drug and weapons charges.

The driving charges included driving a motor vehicle without a licence that was disqualified by court order, offences involving registration certificates, unregistered vehicle and driving with a relevant drug in the system.

The drug and weapons charges included possessing utensils or pipes, possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a weapon.

“It was a stupid mistake and nothing else,” Holland said.

Magistrate Howard Osborne said Holland had previous driving offences.

For drug driving, Holland was convicted and fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

For his drug and weapons charges, he was issued one penalty and convicted and fined $500.

For driving while disqualified Holland was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for two years.

Holland was convicted and fined $320 for his unregistered car and $533 for his uninsured vehicle.

“The takeout message is you’ve got a two year and four month disqualification,” Mr Osborne said.