Clint Jeffrey Hewitt pleaded guilty to three charges in the Gatton Magistrates Court. Photo: Facebook.
Crime

Lockyer man in court after damaging ex-wife’s partner’s car

Hugh Suffell
9th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
A dispute between a Lockyer Valley man and his ex-wife’s partner has played out in court after the man threw an object from his vehicle that struck the victim’s car, causing damage.

The Gatton Magistrates Court was told on Monday, Clint Jeffrey Hewitt, 38, was driving along Forest Hill-Fernvale Road at Lowood when he threw an object out of his car’s window that struck Christopher Luke Johnson’s mirror, causing damage.

Hewitt appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 8, charged with four offences.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said he would offer no evidence on one charge of common assault and one charge of wilful damage.

Hewitt pleaded guilty to one charge of committing public nuisance within a licenced premises and one charge of wilful damage.

Senior Sergeant Windsor said Hewitt was driving through road works on November 18, 2020, when he passed Johnson driving another vehicle.

Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Senior Sergeant Windsor said dashcam footage “clearly identified” Hewitt, who resided at Kensington Grove, throwing an object out of his car that struck Johnson’s wing mirror.

In a separate incident, Hewitt was drinking at Porter’s Hotel at Plainland when he got into an argument with another patron and was subsequently told to leave the premises.

Senior Sergeant Windsor said Hewitt was talking to other patrons on December 8, 2020, when he “stepped back, causing contact with another man”.

“A physical scuffle ensued,” Senior Sergeant Windsor said and “heated words” were exchanged.

The court was told both men were ejected from the premises and Hewitt was handed a notice to appear in court.

Hewitt’s solicitor Eddie Bien said his client ran his own construction business locally, and admitted the offences were a “brain snap”.

No restitution order was made for the damage to Johnson’s vehicle.

Magistrate Howard Osborne convicted and fined Hewitt $750, referred to SPER.

Convictions were recorded.

