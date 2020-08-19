Lockyer man cops fine after sending ‘revenge porn’

A Laidley man has landed a $500 fine after he sent a sexually-explicit video of his partner via Facebook messenger.

A Laidley man has landed a $500 fine after he sent a sexually-explicit video of his partner via Facebook messenger.

A MAN who used his phone and Facebook messenger to send an explicit video of a woman has escaped with just a fine and no conviction recorded.

Appearing in Gatton Magistrates Court, the Laidley man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was accompanied by his partner – the woman who appeared in the video.

The court heard a protection order had been issued by a Queensland court in March ordering the man to be of good behaviour and not commit domestic violence against his partner.

Not long after, the man sent a graphic video to the woman via messaging app during a fight.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said the woman had complained to police after the man sent her the messages on April 8.

LOCAL NEWS: How dog led axe-wielding cops to drugs hidden in walls

“The victim states the defendant sent an intimate private video of her and another person – it was a sexually explicit video,” Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard the man had spoken to police and told them he couldn’t remember the night but was aware of what he had done.

“He stated he understood why he was being spoken to and said it was because he sent inappropriate messages,” Sgt Windsor said.

“He agreed the content of the video was distasteful and had been shared without consent.”

In court, the man represented himself and told Magistrate Peter Saggers he knew his actions were unacceptable.

LOCAL NEWS: Woman rushed to hospital after horse kick to face

“It was out of my character – myself and my partner had a lover’s tiff, if that’s a better way of explaining it,” he said.

“We have since attended relationship counselling and I’m (trying to) work better on my communication.”

He told Mr Saggers his previous relationship had been “quite messy” and he had taken “bad habits” from it.

He pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

Mr Saggers told the man he hoped the video hadn’t gotten out.

“If that were to get out, you would be charged with a more serious offence of distributing those images called revenge porn.”

He served the man a $500 and did not record a conviction.

“Make sure this doesn’t happen again, irrespective of how jilted you may feel,” Mr Saggers said.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.