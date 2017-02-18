Lockyer LNP pre-selction political first since 1949

UPDATE: PRE-SELECTED Lockyer LNP candidate Jim McDonald has won his first battle before the next state election and he is already preparing for the next.

The Laidley police officer and Lockyer Valley Regional councillor faced a close fight on Saturday morning, the first pre-selection ballot draw tied with farmer Linton Brimblecombe.

Following success at the second ballot, Mr McDonald said the next challenge was to widen the 114 seat gap between the LNP and One Nation at the 2015 election.

"Every political contest is a fight and I think if people are complaisant like there has been in the past in other electorates then unfortunately people will suffer but I'm certainly not complaisant and anybody who knows me knows I will be prepared to fight for every vote," he said.

"I didn't expect to enjoy the contest as much but they may be easy on this side of the victory. Linton and his wife Melinda are quality people and the branch had a difficult decision.

"It's a really critical point the Lockyer Valley community deserve to have a local candidate."

He said he would continue in his councillor role as close to the 2018 election as possible.

"I've got a lot of flexibility with leave I'm able to take. I want to stand up for our community and I'll continue to do that without taking leave, there is no requirement for that to occur," he said.

Saturday's tie pre-selection marked a first in almost 70 years but current MP Ian Rickuss was expecting the vote to be close.

"A tie ballot is quite rare but I did say I hope someone brought their hat to draw the name. They were both quietly confident so it was difficult to know," he said.

"I think this is a great outcome for the LNP locally and we had two excellent candidates who went toe to toe."

Mr Rickuss said he was also confident in the LNP at the polls following his narrow 114 vote win over One Nation at the 2015 state election.

"I'm quite confident the LNP will win the seat," he said.

"The LNP has good local people representing the area and a good local person will look after their own."

UPDATE: HE very nearly became the next LNP candidate for Lockyer this morning but Linton Brimblecombe says it's business as usual which means successor Jim McDonald has his full support.

"You can never pick these things but obviously one of us had to get up and today it was Jim," he said.

"Obviously there are two good candidates as humbly as I can say that about myself.

"Jim got up and that's awesome, we've now got a good LNP candidate for the area and I'm going to put 100% support behind Jim."

Mr Brimblecombe said the initial tied vote showed the party respected both he and Mr McDonald as candidates.

"These things you don't think about overnight and decide you're going to do it. For me it was a whole life journey and you've got to be in it to win it," he said.

"It's probably sad that the vote had to be split in such a way but it just goes to show we are well respected characters within the community and the LNP. I'm fully supporting Jim, I think it's awesome we've got a good candidate up running for the next election.

"Our support has to go behind Jim and it's up to us as a party to carry him through this election and we're going to leave no stone unturned."

Mr Brimblecombe said it was business as usual on his Forest Hill horticulture property post vote.

INITIAL: THE LAST time a pre-selection vote was a close as this morning's race for the LNP seat of Lockyer was in 1949.

It took two ballots for Laidley police officer and Lockyer Valley Regional Council councillor Jim McDonald to win the pre-selection to run for the LNP at the next state election.

A source said the vote for Mr McDonald and farmer Linton Brimblecombe was split 44 to 44 in the first round.

"It was quite possibly bemusement, a lot of people were torn and people were friends with both of them which was reflected in the vote," the source said.

"You would be thinking they would be clawing each other's eyes out but it was quote civil and respectful, it was just more bemusement."

The last time the LNP was divided at a pre-selection vote was in 1949 when Gordon Chalk won after the third ballot.

A combination of selected state executives and Lockyer LNP members made up the voting pool.

Current sitting member Ian Rickuss is due to retire at the next state election.

The election is set to be called for early 2018.