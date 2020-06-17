Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW SKILLS: A program teaching the community indigenous fire management techniques is just one of the projects being funded through disaster recovery funds by Lockyer Valley Regional Council. Picture: File
NEW SKILLS: A program teaching the community indigenous fire management techniques is just one of the projects being funded through disaster recovery funds by Lockyer Valley Regional Council. Picture: File
Environment

Lockyer landowners to learn indigenous fire skills

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
17th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INDIGENOUS fire management will be taught to Lockyer Valley landowners thanks to funding for bushfire recovery.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council today voted to fund a number of projects using money from the Federal Government's Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Four projects will be funded under the scheme, including the cultural fire management program, local community facilities grants, lantana control and bore upgrades.

The council received $225,000 in funding after the 2019-20 bushfire season.

READ MORE: Businesses urged to get in quick on Covid recovery funds

Mayor Tanya Milligan was particularly excited to fund the cultural fire management program after attending a demonstration at Mt Kynoch last month.

"I'm really keen to see that program operating in our area and to see how useful it can be," Cr Milligan said.

The program will invest $25,000 to engage specialists to deliver workshops and demonstrations to the community.

 

 

The report to the council noted there were significant environmental benefits from the indigenous fire management approach as it reduced fuel loads while protecting habitat and soil.

Other programs include $50,000 for grants to improve community facilities that could be used as evacuation centres during future disasters.

Lantana will also be targeted by local contractors under a $80,000 program to reduce fuel loads and issues caused by the invasive plant.

READ MORE: CHANGES: What's finally opening this week in the region

The final $70,000 will be spent upgrading council-owned bores in the region to assist in providing water resources for both firefighting activities and livestock.

The programs will have to be approved by the Queensland Reconstruction Authority, however the authority has indicated to the council there appears no reason for the projects not to be approved.

bushfire preparedness indigenous fire management lockyer valley regional council mayor tanya milligan
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local workers play their part in revitalisation of CBD

        premium_icon Local workers play their part in revitalisation of CBD

        News Hutchinson Builders is leading the revitalisation after signing the biggest contract in Ipswich City Council’s history last year.

        Businesses urged to get in quick on COVID recovery funds

        premium_icon Businesses urged to get in quick on COVID recovery funds

        Money Govt opens second round of coronavirus recovery grants

        How flushing wipes is costing big money to clean up

        premium_icon How flushing wipes is costing big money to clean up

        News About 1200-tonnes of wipes are removed from the network a year.

        Judge tells gun collecting trafficker ‘get a new hobby’

        premium_icon Judge tells gun collecting trafficker ‘get a new hobby’

        Crime Drug trafficker claims rifle is part of hobby collection