Lockyer geologists rocked by phenomenal find

ROCK STAR DISCOVERY: Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan talks palagonite with geologists Guy Lewington and Martin I'Ons at the Mt Sylvia Soil Conditioner site.

IT'S said to exist on Mars and found in Iceland, but one remarkable rock discovered here in the Lockyer Valley is set to change the face of farming globally.

The rock is palagonite and has been described as a "rare natural phenomenon" for its agricultural benefits when mixed with a compost and used on soil.

This palagonite-compost blend has proved to produce a greater crop yield, create a higher water retention within the plant, reduce the reliance on harmful chemical fertilisers and produce healthier soil.

The chance discovery was made by geological scientists Guy Lewington and Martin I'Ons, of Mt Sylvia Soil Conditioners.

But the tipping point for the scientists was trialling the product two years ago with Queensland's largest organic farmer, Anthony Bauer.

"I got a call from Anthony saying, 'Come on down, something's happened ... taste my carrots, look at their size,'" Mr Lewington said.

"We did another trial with his ginger ... what we found was the ginger crop was producing 50% more yield."

Mr Lewington explained the science behind palangonite further.

"It's the minerals within the palagonite and the microbes in the compost which allows the plant's root systems to get to the minerals to more easily draw them in," he said.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said the palagonite discovery was a game changer.

"I think we have literally just unearthed a natural phenomenon," she said.

"Having access to a product which can naturally boost crop yields is a real coup for the Lockyer Valley."