Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GUT KICK: AusBlasters gel blaster store at Plainland has been targeted by thieves twice this month. Picture: Contributed.
GUT KICK: AusBlasters gel blaster store at Plainland has been targeted by thieves twice this month. Picture: Contributed.
News

Lockyer gel blaster business hit by theives for second time

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
28th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY business is picking up the pieces yet again – after thieves ransacked the shop for second time in a month.

Aus Blasters at Plainland sells gel blaster toy guns and managing director Rocky Ballerini told the Gatton Star the repeated break-ins were a kick in the guts.

“It’s been very depressing over the past couple of days,” Mr Ballerini said.

READ MORE: Lockyer Valley man arrested for highway servo holdup

Thieves smashed their way into the shop in the earlier hours of February 11, making off with an estimated $3000 worth of stock.

Then at 1.44am yesterday morning, the business was struck again – this time with the thieves taking 14 items as well as spare parts and accessories.

Mr Ballerini estimated yesterday’s hit will cost him more than $4000 in lost stock.

He believed the popularity of gel blasters was the reason for the theft.

“They’re a very sort after item at the moment,” he said.

Laidley Police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim confirmed police were investigating the incidents and had identified persons of interest.

“Inquiries are still continuing,” Sen Sgt Draheim said.

While investigations are continuing, he said it was “unlikely” the two break-ins were committed by the same perpetrators.

He called anyone who had information or dashcam footage from area when the break-ins occurred to contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Despite the repeated attacks, Mr Ballerini remained determined to stay in business.

“I’m not going to let it get to me,” he said.

ausblasters crimes gel blasters laidley police plainland regan draheim
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IPSWICH FORUMS: QT presents your candidates

        IPSWICH FORUMS: QT presents your candidates

        News Only days left until our candidate forums kick-off

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network

        • 28th Feb 2020 12:55 PM
        Lockyer Valley man arrested for highway servo hold-up

        premium_icon Lockyer Valley man arrested for highway servo hold-up

        News THE young Lockyer Valley man will appear in Ipswich court next month.

        How you can help make Ipswich a cleaner place

        premium_icon How you can help make Ipswich a cleaner place

        News How you can help keep Ipswich cleaner